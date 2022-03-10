Credit Suisse Group Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.55. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$28.63 and a twelve month high of C$60.51.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

