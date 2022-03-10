Scotiabank Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$51.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

TSE:ENGH opened at C$38.67 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$34.21 and a 1-year high of C$64.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

