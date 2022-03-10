Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Earns Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their hold rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.53.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$4.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.87 and a 12 month high of C$13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

