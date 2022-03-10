Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.
CVNA opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $97.70 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana (Get Rating)
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.