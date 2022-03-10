TD Securities Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.39.

TSE:ALA opened at C$28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$20.10 and a 1 year high of C$29.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

