ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperfrom” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.02.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.09. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

