Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NTIC stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

