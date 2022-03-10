Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.18% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.65.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

