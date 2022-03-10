Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Expands By 27.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 611,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $10,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $121.64 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $132.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

