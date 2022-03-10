Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €35.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €35.50 ($38.59) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($38.59) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.72) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.47 ($39.64).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €20.11 ($21.86) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.34. Uniper has a 1-year low of €17.79 ($19.33) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($46.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

