The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €92.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.23 ($73.08).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €45.68 ($49.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.14. Covestro has a one year low of €42.10 ($45.76) and a one year high of €61.92 ($67.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

