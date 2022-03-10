Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.40) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.09).

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,646 ($47.77). The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,014.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,094.93.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,654.35).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

