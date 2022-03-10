MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in MINISO Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MINISO Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About MINISO Group (Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.