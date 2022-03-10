iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000.

Shares of UAE opened at $18.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

