Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exactus and Nutra Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Nutra Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 202.56 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 257.43 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exactus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Nutra Pharma -19,789.66% N/A -3,106.21%

Summary

Exactus beats Nutra Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

