Head-To-Head Comparison: Vimeo (VMEO) versus The Competition

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the "Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vimeo to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1036 4310 9113 293 2.59

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 72.79%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.30 million -39.33 Vimeo Competitors $7.98 billion $2.10 billion 62.44

Vimeo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -8.67% -16.04% -2.75%

Summary

Vimeo rivals beat Vimeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

