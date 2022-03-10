Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €25.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of GLE stock opened at €23.50 ($25.54) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.44 and its 200 day moving average is €29.21. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($56.80).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

