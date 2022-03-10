PetroShale (CVE:PSH) PT Set at C$1.15 by Raymond James

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.15 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price target on PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PSH stock opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72. PetroShale has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

