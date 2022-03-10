Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

