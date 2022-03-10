ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA opened at $18.44 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $193.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

