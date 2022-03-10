VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for VIZIO in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of VZIO opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,550 shares of company stock worth $2,958,008.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

