Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $351,922,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

