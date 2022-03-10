Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By B. Riley

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $14,603,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

