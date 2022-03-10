Contrasting Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $6.96 billion 3.18 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 2.11 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Woodside Petroleum and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Woodside Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $21.28, suggesting a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -2.43, meaning that its share price is 343% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Viking Energy Group -190.91% N/A -54.15%

Summary

Woodside Petroleum beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Petroleum (Get Rating)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

About Viking Energy Group (Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

