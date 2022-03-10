CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CMCT opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

