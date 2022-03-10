CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
CMCT opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.82.
About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
