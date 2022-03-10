Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $7.41. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 76,751 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYSCF shares. raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

