Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

IVZ stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Invesco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

