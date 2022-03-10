Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

