Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 240.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 73.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

