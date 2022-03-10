Traders Buy High Volume of SPX FLOW Put Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,199 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

