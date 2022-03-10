Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

