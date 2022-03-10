Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,550 shares of company stock worth $43,613. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

