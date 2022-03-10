Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Dawson James raised their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

