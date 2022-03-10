Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PFIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Dawson James raised their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of PFIE opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
