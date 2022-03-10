StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $171.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

