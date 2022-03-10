RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of -0.36.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

