StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE:FENG opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

