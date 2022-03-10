StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE:FENG opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

