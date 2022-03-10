American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

