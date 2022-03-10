JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JD.com traded as low as $57.13 and last traded at $57.24. 181,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,751,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JD. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 126.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

