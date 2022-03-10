Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $61.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 3663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.
In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.
About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
