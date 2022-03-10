Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.39. Rover Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 22,250 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

