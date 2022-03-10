International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Up 7.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 3,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 171,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $690.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

