StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
