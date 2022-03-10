StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

