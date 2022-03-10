StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

