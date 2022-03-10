Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

