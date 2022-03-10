Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MX opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

