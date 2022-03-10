Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.33. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

