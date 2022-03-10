Hudson Global (HSON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Hudson Global worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

