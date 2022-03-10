Hudson Global (HSON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ HSON opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.