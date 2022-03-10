Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Head to Head Comparison

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Broad Street Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.34 $39.82 million $63.53 0.28 Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.50 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Altisource Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broad Street Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altisource Asset Management and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Altisource Asset Management beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

About Broad Street Realty (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

