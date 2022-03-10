StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 93,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

