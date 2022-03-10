StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.15.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
