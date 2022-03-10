Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS opened at $307.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.62.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

